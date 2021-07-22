Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

TRUP stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -271.44 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 541 shares in the company, valued at $44,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,659 shares of company stock worth $2,222,898 over the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

