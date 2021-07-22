Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $136.20 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $139.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.