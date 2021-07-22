Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,429 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

