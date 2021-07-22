Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 115 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Stepan worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.56.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

