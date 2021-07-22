Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 163 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Independent Bank by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 105.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INDB stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

