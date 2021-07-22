Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 85,437 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,437 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

