Throne Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Throne has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $367,601.33 and approximately $23,550.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00004178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00106431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00142252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,237.31 or 0.99888412 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

