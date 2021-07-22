Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMDI. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.14. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDI. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Medical by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

