TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $65.00 on Thursday. TOD’S has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $74.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.11.

Get TOD'S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 target price on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.