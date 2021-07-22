TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,062.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $116,062.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,119.83 or 0.99965132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00049969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000802 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009615 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

