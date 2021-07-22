Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $8.20 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

NYSE TOL opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

