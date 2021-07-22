Tornado Cash (TORN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.40 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $29.13 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.47 or 0.00094663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,964 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

