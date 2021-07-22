Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 34,500 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Trane Technologies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 189.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,282,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,290,000 after acquiring an additional 194,177 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.81. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $102.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

