Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners makes up approximately 0.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $38,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

CEQP stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 11,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,010. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 3.60.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

