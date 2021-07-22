Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $178.72 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 3.0% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 3.23% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $178,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 505,302 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,826,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,278. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.