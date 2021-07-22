Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $160,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,051 shares of company stock worth $10,830,870. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Lyft stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 288,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,333. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

