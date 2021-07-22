Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,231,226 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 5.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $339,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $3,492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $4,280,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

