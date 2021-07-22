Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.36. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 20,559 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.93.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.3960667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,730. Insiders have bought a total of 452,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,659 in the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.