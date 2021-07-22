TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,495 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

