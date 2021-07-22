Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $195.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $181.15 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.