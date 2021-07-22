Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $195.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.
TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.52.
TSCO opened at $181.15 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.99.
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
