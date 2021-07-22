Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,237 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 952% compared to the average daily volume of 498 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $915.41 million, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

