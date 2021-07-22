Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,718 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $66,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $198.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.81. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $102.26 and a 12 month high of $198.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

