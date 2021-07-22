Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.02. 891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 399,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.