Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.02 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00010754 BTC on exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $2.02 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

