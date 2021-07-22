Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.
Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$14.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$15.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
