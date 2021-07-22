Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$14.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$15.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.2351428 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

