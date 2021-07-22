TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

TSC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09.

TSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

