Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,206. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

