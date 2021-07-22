Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $55.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

