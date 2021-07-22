TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

NASDAQ TRST traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 79,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,079. The company has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.