TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,410 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,629,000.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,664. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

