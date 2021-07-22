TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.04.
Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64.
In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $164,000.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
Read More: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.