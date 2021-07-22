TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.04.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.