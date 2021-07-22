Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $294.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.09. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

