Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 18,660 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 249.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after purchasing an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

AYI stock opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

