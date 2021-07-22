Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 73,836 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1,413.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,060 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,404,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 163.7% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 82,698 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,987 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

