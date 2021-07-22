Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in EnerSys by 104.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76,172 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,904,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.94. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

