Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $4.49 Million Position in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 437,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,200,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,200,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RACB opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

