TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 6.3%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.30 and last traded at $46.30. Approximately 4,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,470,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

