Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after buying an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.44 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,701.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,659 shares of company stock worth $2,222,898. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

