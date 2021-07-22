Twinbeech Capital LP Has $470,000 Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 394.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,049,000 after buying an additional 822,873 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

