Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $547,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 254,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.