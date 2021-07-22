Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $547,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 254,133 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PBH opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20.
PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
