Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $505,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 92,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

