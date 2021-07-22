Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $639,000 Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 91.69% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

