Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 906 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $264.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,654.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

