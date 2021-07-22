Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $570,000 Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

SON stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

