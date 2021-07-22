Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $607,000 Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.52. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

