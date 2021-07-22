Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 5.7% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Tyler Technologies worth $109,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $491.90. 1,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,937. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $489.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.00.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.