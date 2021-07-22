Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $20,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,906,916.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian bought 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,597.08.
- On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.
TYME opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $191.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.01. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.