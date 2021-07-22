Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $20,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,906,916.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian bought 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,597.08.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

TYME opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $191.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.01. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.