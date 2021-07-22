U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of USPH traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.80. 176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $911,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.