UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,004 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPMT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $788.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

