UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marten Transport by 563.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,412.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 204.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 305,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 57.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 802,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 293,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

